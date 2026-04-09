Hulu Orders Three-Part 50 Cent Docuseries

Source: Kelley L Cox / Getty

Hulu announced this week that it will release a new three-part documentary series chronicling the life and career of rap icon Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. The streamer greenlit the project after a competitive bidding period that drew interest from several major platforms.

The untitled series will take viewers from Jackson’s early years growing up in Queens, New York, through his breakthrough in the music industry and into his success as a business and entertainment mogul. It will delve into the moments that shaped his life, including his rise after surviving a near-fatal shooting in 2000 and his record-breaking debut with Get Rich or Die Tryin’.

Hulu chose filmmaker Mandon Lovett to direct the series. Lovett has built a reputation for capturing compelling stories in music-centered documentaries, and producers said his style will give the docuseries an intimate, revealing feel.

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Jackson will serve as an executive producer alongside showrunner Patrick Altema and team members from The Intellectual Property Corporation and G-Unit Film & Television, his own production company. Together, the creative team plans to highlight not only Jackson’s chart-topping music career but also his ventures into television, film, and entrepreneurship.

Fans can expect candid interviews, archival footage, and fresh perspectives from collaborators and industry insiders. Although Hulu has not announced an official premiere date, executives signaled the documentary will likely become one of the platform’s most anticipated releases of the year.

The series adds to a growing trend of streaming platforms investing in biographical content about influential artists. With its focus on resilience, reinvention, and cultural impact, the project promises to offer a definitive look at 50 Cent’s legacy