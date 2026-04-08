Live World Stage — formerly World Cafe — got shut down over the weekend for selling liquor without a license

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The West Philadelphia music venue, World Stage—formerly known as World Cafe Live—was shut down on Saturday evening following a raid by Pennsylvania State Police Liquor Control Enforcement officers.

The raid, which occurred before a scheduled performance by the Grateful Dead tribute band Box of Rain, resulted in the arrest of three bartenders and a manager for allegedly serving alcohol without a valid liquor license.

The venue’s liquor license had reportedly expired on October 31, 2025, and attempts to renew it were unsuccessful due to unresolved tax clearances. Despite this, staff were allegedly instructed to resume serving alcohol, leading to undercover officers purchasing drinks and triggering the raid.

The arrested bartenders were released without charges the following day, while the manager faces liquor law violation charges. The venue, which has faced operational and financial challenges, including bankruptcy and labor disputes, plans to continue operating as a BYOB establishment.

This incident adds to a tumultuous period for World Stage, raising questions about its future viability and management practices.