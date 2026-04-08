Parking garage collapses in Philadelphia with reports of multiple entrapments

Source: Alex Potemkin / Getty

Emergency crews are responding to a partial parking garage collapse in Philadelphia’s Grays Ferry neighborhood. The incident occurred Wednesday afternoon at a construction site located at South 30th Street and Grays Ferry Avenue.

The collapse was reported shortly after 2 p.m., and initial reports indicate that multiple individuals may be trapped. As of now, there is no information on injuries or the cause of the collapse.

This is a developing story, and updates will follow as more details become available. Emergency responders are actively working at the scene.