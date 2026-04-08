Kanye West Plans to Meet U.K. Jewish Leaders After Festival Fallout

Source: Mark Case / Getty

Kanye West, who now calls himself Ye, told reporters he wants to meet with Britain’s Jewish community after officials blocked him from entering the United Kingdom and canceled the Wireless Festival where he was set to headline this July.

U.K. authorities denied West’s travel authorization early last week, saying they judged his presence “not conducive to the public good” because of his history of antisemitic remarks and controversial actions. Prime Minister Keir Starmer publicly condemned his planned appearance, saying he should never have received an invitation.

Festival Republic announced that it could not replace West as headliner in time and canceled the three-day London event, refunding all ticket holders. Major sponsors, including Pepsi, PayPal and Diageo, had withdrawn support after the controversy intensified.

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In a series of public statements before and after the cancellation, West expressed regret for past behavior and offered to meet representatives of Britain’s Jewish community to listen and learn. He wrote that he wanted to show “unity, peace and love through my music” and acknowledged that “words aren’t enough” without sincere action.

British Jewish groups reacted cautiously. Leaders said they value genuine remorse and honest dialogue, but they also urged West to demonstrate understanding and change before meeting formally. Some community advocates welcomed the idea of conversation but said they will set clear expectations about confronting antisemitism.

Critics beyond the Jewish community also criticized West’s earlier actions and questioned whether public apologies suffice after years of inflammatory speech. They said community engagement must reflect deep empathy and a commitment to change.

West’s efforts to engage follow a long period of controversy, including the withdrawal of previous performance opportunities abroad after he released a song with Nazi references. The rapper’s next steps remain uncertain, but he said he hopes dialogue with British Jewish representatives can begin soon