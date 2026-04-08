Queen Latifah Returns to Lead 52nd American Music Awards Show in Vegas

Source: John Parra / Getty

Queen Latifah will return to the American Music Awards as host for the 52nd annual ceremony on Monday, May 25, 2026, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. CBS and Dick Clark Productions announced the news this week, bringing the Grammy- and Emmy-winning artist back to the fan-voted music celebration she first co-hosted more than three decades ago.

Organizers highlighted Latifah’s long connection to the AMAs, noting her influential work across music, film and television. She first shared hosting duties in 1995 and has since appeared at several AMA events as a performer. This year’s role marks a full-circle moment for the entertainment icon.

Latifah told reporters she feels energized and ready to lead the show. “I am so excited to return to the American Music Awards stage to host this year,” she said. “It’s been an incredible year for music and there is no better place to celebrate than in Vegas.”

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Dick Clark Productions CEO Jay Penske praised Latifah’s presence and influence. He said she brings “dynamic energy and deep connection to both fans and fellow artists,” which will set the tone for a night celebrating today’s biggest names and moments in music.

Producers will broadcast the awards live coast-to-coast at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on CBS, with streaming available on Paramount+. Fans can now purchase tickets, and nominations will be revealed on April 14, kicking off fan voting that runs through May 8.

Last year’s show, hosted by Jennifer Lopez, drew millions of viewers and included standout performances from artists such as Janet Jackson and Becky G. This year’s AMAs promise strong performances and fan-driven results as Latifah returns to the spotlight.