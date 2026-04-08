Source: Joe Lamberti / Getty

Anti-war protest scheduled in Philly tonight; Latest on Trump and Iran

Philadelphia is set to host an anti-war protest tonight, April 8, as part of a national day of action organized by the ANSWER Coalition. The demonstration, scheduled for 7 p.m. outside City Hall, aims to oppose the ongoing conflict with Iran and express discontent with President Trump’s handling of the situation.

This protest follows a series of emergency demonstrations across the country, sparked by the president’s inflammatory social media threats and the recent escalation in tensions. Although a two-week ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran has been announced, activists continue to demand an end to the conflict.

The ANSWER Coalition’s initiative, Stop Trump’s War, has been mobilizing communities nationwide to advocate for peace and accountability. Tonight’s event in Philadelphia is expected to draw significant attention as part of this broader movement.