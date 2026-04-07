Terry Crews’ Wife Rebecca Reveals Decade-Long Battle With Parkinson’s

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Rebecca King-Crews, the wife of actor and TV host Terry Crews, opened up about her private, decade-long fight with Parkinson’s disease and described the emotional and physical challenges she has faced since her initial symptoms appeared in 2012. She shared her story during a recent Today interview and explained why she now feels ready to speak publicly.

Rebecca first noticed numbness in her left foot and later felt stiffness in her arm. Doctors initially dismissed her concerns and labeled her symptoms as anxiety. She kept searching for answers and finally received a Parkinson’s diagnosis in 2015. She continued working through the symptoms and released a book, an album, and a clothing line even as tremors and balance issues complicated everyday tasks.

Last year, her symptoms intensified. She struggled through three sleepless nights and reached a breaking point that frightened her. During that time, Terry stepped in with information about a new treatment option that he believed could change her life. Rebecca decided to pursue a focused ultrasound procedure, a non-invasive treatment that uses sound waves to target tremor-related areas in the brain.

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The procedure delivered immediate progress. Rebecca now writes her name with her right hand again and moves with more control and confidence. She plans to undergo a second procedure later this year for the left side of her body.

Rebecca chose to speak publicly to encourage others battling Parkinson’s and to spotlight innovative treatments that many patients cannot easily access. She credits Terry for standing beside her through every setback and milestone and calls his support vital to her recovery.

Rebecca remains hopeful as she continues treatment and advocates for broader awareness. She believes medical advancements will keep improving and strengthen the fight for a cure.