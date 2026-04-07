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PA Uber Driver Discovers Live Snake After Reptile Show Pick-Up

Pennsylvania Uber Driver Discovers Live Snake After Reptile Show Pick-Up

Published on April 7, 2026
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Close-up of an albino python’s head resting on a green slatted surface inside a terrarium, showcasing detailed scales, soft lighting, and shallow depth of field.
Source: Samuel Ivan Pangdefan / Getty

Pennsylvania Uber Driver Discovers Live Snake After Reptile Show Pick-Up

A Pennsylvania Uber driver got the shock of a lifetime when he found a live snake slithering in his car. The driver picked up a group of passengers leaving a local reptile show. After dropping them off at their destination, he looked in his rearview mirror and saw a loose snake moving across the back seat.

Police officers arrived quickly to handle the wild situation. They safely captured the snake without causing any harm to the animal or the driver. Police stated that the passengers simply did not realize their new pet had escaped its travel box during the ride.

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