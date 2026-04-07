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Philadelphia Airport Fully Reopens TSA Checkpoints After Shutdown Delays

Traveling out of Philadelphia just got much easier for our community. After weeks of frustrating delays tied to a partial government shutdown and severe staffing shortages, all TSA checkpoints at Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) are officially back open.

The final step in this return to normal operations happened today, Tuesday, April 7, with the reopening of the security checkpoint at Terminal F. For weeks, travelers faced long lines and mounting stress as the airport operated at a reduced capacity. Now, you can expect smoother lines and much faster access to your gates.

Whether you have a family reunion on the calendar or a business trip approaching, you can head to PHL with confidence. The fully operational terminals mean you can spend less time waiting in security lines and more time focusing on your destination.