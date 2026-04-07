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Former Camden Hospital Tech Charged in $2.5 Million Medical Supply Theft

Authorities just charged a former surgical technician with stealing and selling about $2.5 million worth of medical supplies.

Police say the former employee used his access to hospital storerooms to take expensive surgical tools. Over several years, he quietly removed items like surgical staplers and advanced wound closure devices. Instead of helping patients, these supplies went to an outside buyer for personal profit.

The technician reportedly shipped the stolen goods to a buyer in another state. This buyer then sold the items to other businesses. The scheme drained millions of dollars from a hospital that serves a diverse and growing population.

Authorities caught on after noticing missing inventory and matching shipping records to the employee. He now faces serious federal charges, including theft and wire fraud.