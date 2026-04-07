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Wawa Recalls Lemonade, Fruit Punch, and Iced Tea in Philadelphia Area

Wawa has issued a voluntary recall for specific batches of lemonade, fruit punch, and iced tea sold across the Philly area.

The recall affects half-gallon and pint sizes of Wawa-branded lemonade, fruit punch, and iced tea. Wawa initiated this action after discovering a potential quality issue involving undeclared ingredients that accidentally mixed into the beverages during production. Consuming these specific batches could pose a serious health risk for individuals with severe food allergies. We believe in empowering voices within our community, and that means sharing critical health alerts quickly and clearly.

If you or a loved one drank the recalled beverages, watch closely for signs of an allergic reaction. Symptoms might include hives, swelling, stomach pain, or difficulty breathing. Anyone experiencing these health issues should contact a medical professional immediately.

What You Should Do

Check your refrigerators right now. If you bought these specific Wawa drinks over the past week, do not drink them. You can return the recalled beverages to any local Wawa store for a full refund.