J.Cole Signs To Pro Basketball Team In China

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

J. Cole, the Grammy-winning rapper and one of the most influential artists of his generation, has announced a surprising career move—he is signing to play professional basketball in China. The North Carolina native will join the Nanjing Monkey Kings of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) for the upcoming season.

Known for his love of basketball, J. Cole has long been a fixture in basketball culture, frequently showcasing his skills in celebrity games and pickup matches. Now, the 38-year-old will take his talents to the court professionally, stepping into a new chapter in his athletic career.

This announcement comes after a series of teasers over the past few months, with J. Cole hinting at a potential return to basketball. He previously played professionally in Africa, joining the Rwanda Patriots for a brief stint in 2021. His move to China marks his first official contract with a CBA team, solidifying his commitment to playing at the highest level of competition.

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The Nanjing Monkey Kings, a team with a growing reputation in the CBA, expressed excitement over signing the hip-hop icon. Team officials cited J. Cole’s strong work ethic and passion for the game as reasons for the partnership, adding that they believe his presence will inspire both the team and the fans.

J. Cole’s decision to pursue basketball full-time further blurs the lines between his music career and athletic aspirations. His fans, who have supported his musical journey, are now rallying behind him in this new venture. The artist, who has never shied away from breaking boundaries, continues to redefine what it means to be a multifaceted talent.

While J. Cole’s future in the CBA remains uncertain, his signing represents a major milestone in his basketball dreams. Fans can now look forward to seeing him bring his unique style to the Chinese court.