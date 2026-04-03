Feds Charge Rappers In Alleged Gucci Mane Kidnapping

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Federal authorities say a violent dispute inside the rap industry escalated into a brazen armed ambush involving high-profile artists.

Prosecutors allege that Gucci Mane became the target of a coordinated kidnapping and robbery orchestrated by fellow rappers Pooh Shiesty and Big30, along with several associates, during a January meeting at a Dallas recording studio.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, the suspects arranged the meeting under the pretense of discussing a recording contract tied to Gucci Mane’s 1017 label. Investigators say the situation quickly turned violent once the victims arrived.

Authorities claim the group executed a planned “armed takeover” of the studio, separating victims and brandishing firearms. Prosecutors say Pooh Shiesty pulled out an AK-style weapon and forced Gucci Mane to sign documents releasing him from his contract at gunpoint.

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Officials also allege that the suspects stole luxury items, including jewelry, cash, and high-end watches, during the incident. Some victims reportedly suffered physical assaults, and at least one person came close to losing consciousness.

Investigators say the group held the victims inside the studio while carrying out the robbery. Evidence cited in the case includes cell phone data, surveillance details, and social media activity allegedly showing stolen items after the incident.

Federal agents arrested eight of the nine suspects across multiple cities, including Dallas, Memphis, and Nashville. One individual remains at large as the investigation continues.

Pooh Shiesty, who recently returned to music after a prior prison sentence, now faces serious federal charges that could result in life imprisonment if convicted.

Representatives for the artists have not publicly commented on the allegations.