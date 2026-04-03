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17 arrested in drug trafficking ring run out of North Philly coffee shop

Seventeen individuals have been arrested in connection with a drug trafficking ring allegedly operating out of a North Philadelphia coffee shop. Dubbed “Operation Cocaine and Coffee,” the investigation was announced by Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday during a press conference on Wednesday.

The alleged leader, 56-year-old Louis Alexander, and his associates face charges including corruption, drug possession, and weapons offenses. Authorities revealed that the operation used “Cumberland Coffee & Snacks” as a front, where drugs were sold and cocaine was processed and packaged upstairs. Additional sales reportedly occurred on the street.

During the investigation, law enforcement executed warrants at 30 locations across Philadelphia, Delaware County, and New Jersey, seizing over four pounds of cocaine, 130 pounds of marijuana, fentanyl, ecstasy pills, cash, and 27 firearms.

Attorney General Sunday emphasized the impact of dismantling the organization, stating, “Today marks a new day for North Philadelphians who were, for far too long, exposed to a group of criminals.” The suspects, including Alexander, are now awaiting prosecution, with bail for Alexander set at $750,000.