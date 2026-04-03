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Teen uncle charged after 3-year-old accidentally shoots self in South Philadelphia

A tragic incident in South Philadelphia has left a 3-year-old boy in critical condition after he accidentally shot himself in the head late Wednesday night. The child’s 17-year-old uncle has been charged in connection with the shooting, which occurred inside a home near 26th Street and Snyder Avenue.

According to authorities, the toddler accessed one of several firearms reportedly kept in the home by the teen. The gun discharged, causing the injury. Police revealed that one of the weapons involved was missing when they arrived at the scene.

The child was rushed to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia by a private vehicle, where he remains in critical condition. Neighbors expressed shock and concern, recalling seeing the boy playing outside earlier that day.

The 17-year-old uncle faces charges including endangering the welfare of children and weapons offenses. The investigation is ongoing, with police still searching for the missing firearm. Anti-violence advocates have emphasized the importance of securing firearms to prevent such tragedies.