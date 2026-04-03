Philadelphia airport to reopen all TSA checkpoints

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Travelers at Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) can expect smoother security experiences as all TSA checkpoints are set to reopen by Tuesday, April 7. The closures, which began on March 18 due to a Department of Homeland Security shutdown, had caused significant disruptions.

Terminal C’s checkpoint reopened on April 2, followed by Terminal A-West on April 3. Terminal F is scheduled to reopen on April 7, marking the full restoration of security operations.

Current TSA wait times as of April 3 are minimal, with most terminals reporting waits under 10 minutes. Travelers can check live updates on PHL’s checkpoint hours page for real-time information.