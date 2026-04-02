Jordyn Woods Just Set the Bar for Bachelorette Trips

Jordyn Woods' bachelorette trip in St. Barths features a coordinated, luxurious aesthetic with personalized details.

Woods showcases a series of stunning fashion looks, from glamorous dresses to chic swimwear.

The trip celebrates Woods' engagement to NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns, highlighting their long-standing relationship.

Source: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images / Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, I’m sure you’ve seen Jordyn Woods and her oh-so-glamorous bachelorette trip. Not only is every single person on the trip a baddie but the location and content is phenomenal. Taking over St. Barths, the soon-to-be Mrs. Karl Anthony Towns is redefining what a bachelorette trip should look like.

She captioned the first photo carousel in the content rollout, “Did you hear the news!?!? I’m on my Bach!!!!”

The bachelorette trip planning was clearly serious, evident from the top-tier trip footage and consistent aesthetic. The initial photo perfectly set the scene: Woods, the bride-to-be, stood out in a scalloped white one-piece. Her massive emerald-cut diamond ring (estimated to be 10 to over 20 carats) was prominent. Her entire crew surrounded her in matching red swimwear. Additionally, they each held a customized “Bachelorette Post” newspaper featuring Woods on the cover.

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In a TikTok video, the socialite said she arrived a few days earlier before the girlies arrived, to get everything organized. “I’m just feeling incredibly blessed and overwhelmed being here.” She also said, “I don’t even think I associate it with the fact that I’m getting married, just more so that I’m here and I get to be here with my girls.”

Not A Detail Missed

Upon arrival, everything was perfectly coordinated in red and white, right down to the welcome gifts: monogrammed tumblers, makeup bags, pajamas, slippers, and more. The lavish details included a diamond-shaped ice sculpture made of Grey Goose and a private chef. Pink drinks marked with cutouts of her gorgeous face card. Even the pool floats customized and stamped with the face of her fiancé.

Bachelorette Energy? Jordyn Woods Ate That

The looks have been coming, hit after hit. For the first night, Woods donned a pearlescent shell mini dress that looked like it was pulled straight from the sea, before changing into white feather pajamas and a veil. Day two featured another glamorous look: a white corset paired with a skirt covered in 3D flowers and a white scarf tied around her head. Very much glamorous pirate queen chic.

By nightfall, Woods slipped into a shimmering number by Jona by Fjolla Nila featuring hundreds of embellishments and luxurious fur at the hem.

Her latest post captures her on the beach in a crocheted dress, showcasing cutouts in all the right places. I’m sure KAT is home, thinking he really hit the jackpot!

The fashion entrepreneur and the six-time NBA All-Star publicly announced their engagement with a joint Instagram post on Christmas Day. The couple, who first met through mutual friends, will celebrate their fifth anniversary this May. Their relationship evolved from a years-long friendship into a romance during the COVID-19 pandemic. Woods loves supporting Towns at Knicks games, sitting in the celebrity row at Madison Square Garden.

Also, if you want all the tea, be like our girl Meccavelli and follow the Bach baddies to get the full experience from their perspectives.

Jordyn Woods Just Set the Bar for Bachelorette Trips was originally published on hellobeautiful.com