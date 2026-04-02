Trespasser At Nicki Minaj’s Home Gets Arrested

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Police arrested a man early Wednesday after he entered the property of Nicki Minaj’s Los Angeles area mansion, authorities confirmed. Deputies responded when neighbors spotted the stranger walking through the backyard of her Hidden Hills residence and called law enforcement.

Sheriff’s deputies arrived and detained a 36-year-old man identified as Leland Adams. Officers charged him with trespassing after he ignored warnings and remained on the estate grounds. Law enforcement took him into custody without violence, and they booked him on first-degree trespassing charges.

Security cameras captured the suspect strolling through the backyard before deputies arrived, a law enforcement source told reporters. The man wore a gray tracksuit and had distinct long hair and a red beard, according to law enforcement descriptions.

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Minaj did not confront the suspect and was not home during the incident, according to local reports. The rapper’s security team alerted authorities as soon as neighbors spotted the intruder, preventing the situation from escalating further.

This break-in occurred after Minaj recently resolved a high-profile legal battle involving her mansion. Last year, she faced the possibility of losing the property over an unpaid judgment in a lawsuit involving a former security guard, but she paid the amount owed and retained ownership.

Fans and social media users reacted strongly to the news, expressing concern that high-profile homes now face repeated security threats. Some supporters called on Minaj to bolster her on-site protections and upgrade her security systems to prevent future trespassers from accessing the property without detection.

Law enforcement continue their investigation into the motive for the break-in, but they have not released additional details about whether the suspect had any connection to Minaj or her family. Authorities said they will press charges while examining all evidence collected at the scene.