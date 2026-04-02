Boy, 3, Shoots Self, Possibly By Mistake, In Philadelphia Home

Source: Mark Makela / Getty

A tragic incident occurred in South Philadelphia on Wednesday night when a 3-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in a second-floor bedroom of a home on the 2100 block of South 26th Street. The child was rushed to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia in a private vehicle and remains in critical condition as of Thursday morning, according to authorities.

Details about how the child accessed the firearm are still unclear. Police have taken one male into custody in connection with the incident, and charges are pending as the investigation continues.

This heartbreaking case underscores the importance of firearm safety and secure storage to prevent such accidents. Authorities are actively reviewing the circumstances surrounding the incident.