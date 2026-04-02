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Meek Mill Frustrated With X, Moves to LinkedIn

Meek Mill has made a bold move by joining LinkedIn, signaling a shift from viral social media moments to a focus on business and professional growth. Frustrated with platforms like X (formerly Twitter), Meek expressed concerns about misinformation, bots, and the inability to access real data on his fanbase.

His bio reads: “looking to build out and make business connections that’s aligned with meek mill, dream chasers & bikelife brand. also connect more about criminal justice reform. I’m also nice at creating tech ideas ‘meek milly’.” Meek also listed his skills spanning music composition, music production, social media marketing and more.

He created his account in mid-March, and has been actively posting, gaining a few thousand followers on the business networking platform. He has discussed criminal justice, music industry reform, and is actively seeking connections for the next stage of his music career. His most recent post is pursuing connections in the gaming industry where he claims to have “the potential to attract 1 million subscribers for a game.”

On LinkedIn, Meek aims to build partnerships aligned with his brands, including Dream Chasers and Bikelife, while also connecting with advocates for criminal justice reform. His first posts highlight plans for business ventures, AI integration in schools, and even a potential tech startup. Meek’s transition comes after declaring musical independence and leaving his record label, emphasizing his desire to control his narrative and expand his influence beyond music.