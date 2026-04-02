Balance functionality and style with these exterior home improvements

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If you plan to upgrade your home this year, don’t ignore exterior home improvements, which enhance curb appeal and provide various functions like better security, energy efficiency, and enhanced drainage. Curated native gardens, metal front door replacements, mixed-material siding, and motion-sensored automated lights are functional exterior upgrades that can add to a sense of quiet luxury that makes your home stand out on the block.

According to the National Association of Realtors, building an outdoor kitchen or landscape upgrade had an over 100% cost recovery for the homeowner. After these upgrades pay for themselves, you can experience years of endless joy in a more beautiful and efficient home.

What Are the Top Exterior Home Improvements for Function and Style?

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From entryways to landscaping, you can make your home exterior shine. You can even create a storybook feel with your window upgrade.

Doors

It may be time for a modern garage door, which takes up roughly 30% of your exterior and impacts security. A better door also adds to your home’s insulation, which can lower utility bills. Smart technology can control and monitor operations to know when someone enters or leaves.

Speaking of security, consider replacing your existing front door with a high-impact metal door made from steel or iron. Such doors can protect from severe weather as much as from intruders.

Gardens

2026 is the time to replace your high-maintenance lawn with a more environmentally friendly and functional native garden. Depending on your location, you can install a rain garden, which captures runoff, filters groundwater, and can manage itself through nature’s biodiversity activity.

Become more self-sufficient and save on groceries by growing your own food in a vegetable garden and planting some fruit trees. Combine hardscaping by adding a garden path in the front or back.

Shutters

Indoor shutters are ideal for light control. However, exterior Forever Shutters made from PVC make the ultimate stylish home facade improvements by being customizable to fit any home style and being rot-proof, thus providing protection to siding.

Why Do Curb Appeal Enhancements Matter?

The right outdoor home renovation can boost home value depending on the market and total spend on the upgrade. If you’re preparing for a sale, not making exterior home improvements can put you at a disadvantage since, according to Zillow, 72% of sellers conduct at least one home improvement project, with landscaping ranking as the 4th common one.

What Home Exterior Design Has the Highest ROI?

Did you know that exterior home improvements number 8 out of 10 improvements with the greatest ROI? According to the 2024 Journal of Light Construction Report, these upgrades include:

Garage door

Entry door replacement

Stone veneer

Siding replacement

Deck

Window replacement

Roofing

Exterior Home Beauty and Function Go Together

As you can see, upgrading your home shouldn’t be limited to the inside. Exterior home improvements set a standard for beauty and curb appeal, while positively influencing home value. By making a range of upgrades, such as replacing your garage door, roofing, and some gardening, you can create a stunning home from upgrades that will mostly pay for themselves.

As you convert your home into the haven you desire, take a break to review our website for more news.