Source: Disney Parks

Disney Parks is putting a magical spin on celebrity interviews with its star-studded new Teacup Confessions series which launched with Tia, Tamera, and Tahj Mowry spinning themselves into a tea-spilling tizzy at Disneyland Resort.

Bursting with bubbly energy, the lovable siblings reveal fun facts about themselves and the answers to rapid fire Disney questions while whirling around a Mad Tea Party in Fantasyland.

Check out the full video below:

Thirty years after skyrocketing to stardom with hit sitcom Sister, Sister, Tia and Tamera were all smiles just months after shutting down speculation that they’re no longer close.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Tia confirmed the sitcom stars haven’t grown apart despite living separate lives that keep them busy.

“Everybody thought that there was this huge rift or distance. And that was not the case! The world, they’re so used to seeing all of us together, but at the end of the day, we all grow up,” Tia revealed. “We all have our own families. Yes, there’s distance, because we all are doing our own thing, but when something is important to you, or when it is a priority, you will make time for it,” she continued.

Viewers can also expect to see Anna Cathcart, Maia Kealoha, Paris Hilton, Piper Curda and Bobby Moynihan, and more celebrity guests spinning while spilling on upcoming episodes premiering on the Disney Parks YouTube channel every Teacup Tuesday.

Sister, Sisters & A Smart Guy! Tia, Tamera & Tahj Spin Themselves Into A Tea-Spilling Tizzy In Disney’s Star-Studded New ‘Teacup Confessions’ Series was originally published on bossip.com