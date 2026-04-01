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Philadelphia to start $51 fines for double parking in trolley lanes April 1st

Starting April 1, Philadelphia will implement a $51 fine for drivers who double park or stop illegally in trolley lanes. This initiative marks the first automated camera enforcement system on trolleys in the United States. Cameras mounted on 30 trolleys will capture violations, which will then be manually reviewed by enforcement officers before citations are issued.

The Philadelphia Parking Authority and SEPTA aim to reduce delays and improve safety for trolley riders. While some riders, like University of Pennsylvania student Cassie Dillard, support the fines and suggest even higher penalties, others remain skeptical about the system’s effectiveness in deterring illegal parking.

The city hopes this enforcement will ensure smoother commutes and safer streets for all.