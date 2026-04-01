Full list of 2026 FIFA World Cup games at Lincoln Financial Field

Source: Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA / Getty

Full list of 2026 FIFA World Cup games at the Linc

Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia will host six matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, including five group-stage games and one Round of 16 match. Here’s the schedule:

Sunday, June 14, 2026, at 7:00 PM: Côte d’Ivoire vs. Ecuador (Group E) Friday, June 19, 2026, at 9:00 PM: Brazil vs. Haiti (Group C) Monday, June 22, 2026, at 5:00 PM: France vs. Iraq/Bolivia/Suriname (Group I, TBD after playoffs) Thursday, June 25, 2026, at 4:00 PM: Curaçao vs. Côte d’Ivoire (Group E) Saturday, June 27, 2026, at 5:00 PM: Croatia vs. Ghana (Group L) Saturday, July 4, 2026, at 5:00 PM: Round of 16 match (teams TBD).

The Round of 16 match coincides with the 250th anniversary of the United States’ Declaration of Independence, making it a significant event for both sports and history enthusiasts.