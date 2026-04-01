Full list of 2026 FIFA World Cup games at Lincoln Financial Field
Full list of 2026 FIFA World Cup games at the Linc
Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia will host six matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, including five group-stage games and one Round of 16 match. Here’s the schedule:
- Sunday, June 14, 2026, at 7:00 PM: Côte d’Ivoire vs. Ecuador (Group E)
- Friday, June 19, 2026, at 9:00 PM: Brazil vs. Haiti (Group C)
- Monday, June 22, 2026, at 5:00 PM: France vs. Iraq/Bolivia/Suriname (Group I, TBD after playoffs)
- Thursday, June 25, 2026, at 4:00 PM: Curaçao vs. Côte d’Ivoire (Group E)
- Saturday, June 27, 2026, at 5:00 PM: Croatia vs. Ghana (Group L)
- Saturday, July 4, 2026, at 5:00 PM: Round of 16 match (teams TBD).
The Round of 16 match coincides with the 250th anniversary of the United States’ Declaration of Independence, making it a significant event for both sports and history enthusiasts.
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