Source: R1 / R1

Enter for a chance to open We Them Ones Comedy Tour in AC!

Upload a 2-5 minute video of your best stand-up material for a chance to open the We Them Ones Comedy Tour at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City on Saturday, May 2, 2026!

ENTRY REQUIREMENTS:

Photo :

May not contain logos of any kind on any item of clothing or in the background;

May not infringe upon any rights of any third party including without limitation, copyright, trademark, and right of publicity or privacy;

May not contain obscene gestures;

May not contain any nudity; and,

Must be appropriate for all audiences and “family friendly”, as determined by the Station in its sole discretion.

Recorded Performance :

Should be between two (2) and five (5) minutes in length;

Video clips must be submitted in MP4 format;

May not contain logos of any kind on any item of clothing or in the background;

May not be patently offensive, illegal, pornographic or obscene, or similarly inappropriate.

May not contain any profanity, obscene language, lewd or sexual content or references.

May not infringe upon any rights of any third party including without limitation, copyright, trademark and right of publicity or privacy;

May not contain derogatory characterizations of any ethnic, racial, sexual or religious groups, humiliate other people (publicly or otherwise), or otherwise assault or threaten others; and,

Must be appropriate for all audiences and “family friendly”, as determined by the Station in its sole discretion.

Enter for a chance to open We Them Ones Comedy Tour in AC below!



No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the United States within the Philadelphia area