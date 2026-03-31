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Philadelphia Wings to cease operations after 2026 season

Published on March 31, 2026
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NLL: JUL 18 Philadelphia Wings
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Philadelphia Wings to cease operations after 2026 season

The Philadelphia Wings, a beloved lacrosse franchise, have announced they will cease operations after the 2026 season. In a heartfelt statement, the team expressed gratitude to their fans for their unwavering support, acknowledging the disappointment this decision may bring.

Reestablished in 2017 and returning to play in 2018, the Wings have been a significant part of Philadelphia’s sports community. The organization encouraged fans to continue supporting the players as they pursue new opportunities beyond this season.

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