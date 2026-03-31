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19-year-old facing charges for unauthorized car meetup in Gloucester County

A 19-year-old man is facing charges for organizing an unauthorized car meetup in Washington Township, New Jersey. The event, held on March 14 in a Kohl’s parking lot, drew a large crowd and sparked complaints about racing, loud music, and even a hit-and-run incident on Greentree Road.

Washington Township police shared images of the gathering and have warned of another potential meetup planned for the upcoming weekend. Officers have stated they will be on-site to prevent any such event from taking place.