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DSU president Tony Allen gets DUI case tossed

DUI case against DSU president tossed over flawed traffic stop claim

Published on March 31, 2026
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HBCUs Matter: African American Museum of Philadelphia
Source: Lisa Lake / Getty

Delaware State University President Tony Allen recently had DUI charges against him dropped due to questions surrounding the traffic stop that led to his arrest. The incident occurred in August 2025 when Allen was pulled over by a Delaware State Police trooper on Route 1 near Smyrna. A blood test revealed a blood alcohol level of 0.128%, exceeding the legal limit of 0.08%.

Despite this, Delaware prosecutors quietly dismissed the charges late last year, citing concerns about the validity of the traffic stop. Allen has served as DSU’s president since 2020 and is a prominent figure in the community.

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