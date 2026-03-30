Source: Jon Lovette / Getty

Pew Report: Philly Late on 90% of Contractor Payments

Small businesses are the economic engine of our neighborhoods. But when the city delays compensation for critical work, those vital community anchors suffer. A recent Pew report released last week highlights a severe systemic issue: between 2020 and 2025, Philadelphia was late paying 90% of its contractors. We need to examine why these delays happen and understand the heavy toll they take on diverse entrepreneurs.

The Scope of the Payment Problem

The Pew findings paint a troubling picture for local commerce and economic growth. Over a five-year span, nine out of ten contractors waited past their due dates to receive city funds. This widespread delay hits small, diverse businesses the hardest. While large corporations can often absorb late payments, independent community operators rely on steady cash flow just to keep their doors open.

Why Is the City Falling Behind?

Several factors contribute to this massive administrative backlog. Analysts point to outdated financial technology and complex bureaucratic red tape as the main culprits. Processing invoices through multiple, disconnected city departments slows down the entire system. Without streamlined procedures, essential paperwork gets stuck, leaving hardworking local business owners waiting months for their money.

Impact on Our Community

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Delayed payments do more than frustrate individual business owners. They actively disrupt our local economy and hinder our community’s ability to build generational wealth. When a contractor goes unpaid, they struggle to pay their staff, purchase supplies, or reinvest in the neighborhood.

Empowering voices in our community means ensuring local leaders receive fair and timely compensation for their labor. When the city fails to pay on time, it threatens the survival of the culturally connected businesses that celebrate our heritage. An inclusive journey toward true economic equity simply cannot happen without a reliable, functional payment system at the municipal level.

Demanding Better for Local Entrepreneurs

Our businesses deserve respect, reliability, and prompt payment from city leadership. We must hold officials accountable and demand a modernized, transparent invoice system that works for everyone. Join our community in pushing for faster processing times and better support for local vendors. Reach out to your city council representatives today and advocate for immediate policy changes that protect and elevate diverse businesses.