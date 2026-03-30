PA Supreme Court Strikes Down Mandatory Life for 2nd Degree Murder

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PA Supreme Court Strikes Down Mandatory Life for Felony Murder

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court officially struck down the state’s law requiring mandatory life without parole for all felony murder convictions. In a historic decision on Thursday, the court ruled that this harsh practice violates the Pennsylvania Constitution’s protection against cruel punishment.

Understanding the Historic Ruling

Under the old law, anyone involved in that felony faced a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. This applied even if they did not pull the trigger, did not cause the death directly, or had no intention of killing anyone.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court recognized the deep flaws in this one-size-fits-all approach. The justices ruled that automatically condemning someone to die in prison for a death they did not directly cause or intend is fundamentally unjust. By declaring the mandate unconstitutional, the court has opened the door for judges to look at the actual facts of each individual case.

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At the heart of this decision is the Pennsylvania Constitution. The court found that mandatory life without parole for second-degree murder violates the state’s clear protections against cruel punishments.

When the punishment does not fit the crime, the system fails the people it is supposed to serve. A getaway driver who never stepped foot inside a building should not automatically receive the exact same sentence as the person who committed a violent act. The court’s opinion highlights that judges need the flexibility to consider a person’s actual role, their intent, and their background before handing down a sentence.

By striking down this law, the Supreme Court is actively addressing a legal mechanism that has disproportionately affected our neighborhoods. Seeing the courts acknowledge the cruelty of these mandatory sentences validates the hard work of those advocates.

More importantly, this ruling creates a pathway for those currently serving life sentences under this old law. Hundreds of incarcerated individuals in Pennsylvania may now be eligible for resentencing. While this does not mean an automatic release, it provides a crucial opportunity for people to have their cases reviewed fairly.