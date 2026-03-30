TSA Union Warns of Ongoing Staffing Strain

Source: PATRICK T. FALLON / Getty

The TSA union sounded alarms this week as employees prepared to receive their first paycheck in weeks on Monday. Union leaders say the paycheck offers brief relief, but they argue that staffing levels continue to deteriorate across airports nationwide. They also insist that the federal government must take immediate action to stabilize the workforce before the summer travel surge arrives.

Union representatives met with supervisors throughout the week and reported increasing fatigue among screeners who continue to work extended shifts. Many employees juggle double-duty schedules, and the union says the workload increases stress, slows checkpoint movement, and fuels growing frustration among travelers. Leaders also point out that some workers picked up second jobs during the long pay delay, and they now scramble to juggle both roles while still meeting TSA demands.

Union officials strongly criticize federal leaders for allowing the pay disruption to stretch this long. They argue that the government ignored repeated warnings about morale and retention. They also say many workers drained savings accounts, missed bill deadlines, and struggled to buy groceries as the funding dispute dragged on. The union plans to push lawmakers for stronger protections that prevent future interruptions and guarantee timely pay.

Airports across the country already feel the strain. Supervisors report higher sick-call rates, slower onboarding for new hires, and growing difficulty retaining trained officers. The union says these trends threaten checkpoint efficiency and overall security. Leaders want TSA executives to provide additional mental-health support, hire temporary staff, and raise incentives for overtime shifts until conditions improve.

Despite the relief Monday’s paycheck brings, the union insists that the workforce cannot recover without stronger commitments from Washington. Union leaders plan to send formal recommendations to lawmakers next week and continue pressing for long-term solutions. They say TSA employees show remarkable resilience, but they cannot carry the burden alone as the nation enters one of the busiest travel seasons of the year.