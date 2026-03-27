Philly courts to ban all smart eyeglasses starting next week

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

The First Judicial District of Pennsylvania has announced a ban on all smart eyeglasses, including AI-integrated eyewear, starting next Monday. This decision aims to protect witnesses and jurors from potential intimidation through recording capabilities. The ban applies to all court buildings, courthouses, and offices within the district.

Court spokesperson Martin O’Rourke explained that the glasses’ discreet nature makes them difficult to detect, necessitating a complete prohibition. Violators could face removal, criminal contempt charges, or even arrest. Exceptions will only be granted with prior written permission from a judge or court leadership.

Philadelphia joins other states like Hawaii, Wisconsin, and North Carolina in implementing such bans, reflecting growing concerns over privacy and security in courtrooms. This move comes as smart glasses, such as Meta’s Ray-Ban Display glasses, gain popularity, with millions sold in 2025.