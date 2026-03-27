Source: Brian Logan / Getty

Philadelphia’s iconic Reading Terminal Market is once again in the spotlight as it competes for the title of “Best Public Market in America” in USA Today’s annual 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards. This marks the fifth consecutive year the market has been nominated, a testament to its enduring appeal and cultural significance.

Established in 1893, Reading Terminal Market is home to over 75 family-owned businesses and welcomed more than 5 million visitors in 2025. Known for its diverse culinary offerings and vibrant atmosphere, the market has previously won the top spot in 2021 and 2022, consistently ranking among the top five nominees since.

Voting for the award is open to the public and runs through April 13, with participants allowed to vote once daily on USA Today’s 10Best website. Winners will be announced on April 22. Currently, Reading Terminal Market ranks eighth on the leaderboard, trailing another Pennsylvania nominee, Lancaster Central Market, which holds the sixth spot.

This recognition highlights the market’s role as a community hub and a showcase for Philadelphia’s rich cultural and culinary heritage. Whether you’re a local or a visitor, supporting Reading Terminal Market through your vote is a way to celebrate its legacy and the hardworking vendors who make it a cornerstone of the city.

To Vote Reading Terminal Market Best Public Market [CLICK HERE]