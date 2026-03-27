Phillies’ Alec Bohm Files Lawsuit Against Parents Over Alleged Financial Mismanagement

Source: Julio Aguilar / Getty

Philadelphia Phillies Star Alec Bohm Files Lawsuit Against Parents Over Alleged Financial Mismanagement

Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm has initiated a major legal battle, filing a lawsuit against his parents for the alleged mismanagement of his personal finances. The legal action claims that his parents siphoned significant amounts of his earnings into financial accounts under their control, subsequently using a portion of those funds to cover their own personal expenses.

The lawsuit brings serious accusations to light regarding trust and financial boundaries within the family. According to the filing, Bohm entrusted his parents with the management of his early career earnings. However, he alleges that instead of protecting his wealth, they diverted large sums into separate accounts they directly controlled. The suit further claims that his parents utilized these funds to pay for their own lifestyle and personal expenses without his consent.

Legal experts note that cases involving family members and financial fiduciary duties can be highly complex. If the court finds his parents breached their fiduciary duty, they could be compelled to return the diverted funds and potentially face additional financial penalties.