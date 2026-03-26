Desiigner Arrested After Altercation at South Carolina Home

Source: Eric Charbonneau / Getty

Rapper Desiigner entered police custody this week after officers responded to a violent dispute at his home in Horry County, South Carolina. Authorities say the 28-year-old artist, whose legal name is Sidney Royel Selby III, engaged in a confrontation with the mother of his young child and triggered a domestic violence investigation that led to his arrest.

Police arrived at the residence on March 2 after witnesses reported a loud argument. Officers say Desiigner stormed into the home in an enraged state, yelled at the woman and hurled his car keys across the room. The argument escalated when the woman attempted to leave to pick up luggage from the airport. She tried to walk out the door, but Desiigner grabbed the keys from her clothing and ripped the fabric of her pants. The dispute quickly spilled outside, and officers say the rapper threw her to the ground as she tried to remove their child from a car seat.

The woman sustained scratches to her arm and lower back. She managed to take the child from the vehicle before the confrontation ended. Police then opened an investigation that concluded with Desiigner’s arrest on March 23. Officers transported him to jail and charged him with third-degree domestic violence. Court officials later approved his release on bond.

Desiigner now faces a bench trial on May 6. The charge carries potential fines and jail time, and authorities plan to present physical evidence, witness statements and body-camera footage during the proceedings.

In 2023, he gained national attention after authorities accused him of committing an indecent act aboard an international flight. That case ended with probation, community service and a fine. The new charge raises fresh concerns about the rapper’s personal life and future career direction.