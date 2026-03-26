Lehigh County Commissioner Faces More Than 100 New Drug Charges

Source: Liudmila Chernetska / Getty

A Lehigh County commissioner now faces a sprawling set of felony drug charges after prosecutors allege he sold cocaine at multiple public locations, including city hall and a college event.

Officials arrested Zachary Cole-Borghi Wednesday morning in Bethlehem and arraigned him on more than 100 new counts, including drug delivery and criminal use of a communication facility. Prosecutors say a forensic examination of his cellphone revealed text messages documenting alleged transactions between November 2023 and August 2025.

Authorities claim Cole-Borghi conducted drug deals at Bethlehem City Hall, where he previously worked, and at his home and a relative’s residence in the Lehigh Valley. They also allege he facilitated a cocaine sale during a Lehigh County Board of Commissioners meeting and again while attending a “Peace and Justice Symposium” at Northampton County Community College.

Love Divine Martino? Get more! Join the Philly's R&B station Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The district attorney’s office filed 89 counts of criminal use of a communication facility, 14 counts of delivery of a controlled substance involving cocaine, and one count for delivery of a controlled substance involving psilocybin mushrooms. Cole-Borghi remained in custody Wednesday night after bail officials set a $500,000 bail amount he could not immediately meet.

Fellow commissioners addressed the scandal during a board meeting Wednesday evening. Some urged Cole-Borghi to resign immediately to restore trust in county government. “For the good of the county, to maintain public confidence, he should resign immediately,” one commissioner said. Others stopped short of demanding his removal, noting legal limits on taking action before a conviction.

Lehigh County Executive Josh Seigel acknowledged the legal constraints but said the situation poses challenges for the board’s work. Cole-Borghi remains listed as a commissioner and has not publicly responded to the new charges.