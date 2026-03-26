Phillies Opening Day 2026 Brings Baseball Excitement

Source: Izzy Rincon / Getty

The Philadelphia Phillies launched their 2026 season Thursday with a full slate of fan events, roster news and ballpark attractions ahead of their home opener against the Texas Rangers at Citizens Bank Park.

Citizens Bank Park buzzed with energy long before the first pitch as the newly renovated New Era Phillies Team Store opened its doors at 9 a.m., showcasing fresh merchandise and apparel for fans of all ages. Tailgating areas opened starting at 11 a.m., and all stadium gates welcomed fans by 1:45 p.m., each receiving a 2025 NL East Champions pennant courtesy of Nemours Children’s Health.

Temperatures climbed into the 70s for the afternoon, providing perfect weather for Phillies batting practice at 1:25 p.m. and Rangers work at 2:25 p.m.

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The Phillies finalized their Opening Day roster, naming 26 players that include 13 pitchers, two catchers and a mix of infield and outfield talent. Cristopher Sánchez will take the mound for Philadelphia, while the lineup features Bryce Harper, Trea Turner, Kyle Schwarber and rookie Justin Crawford in center field. Several pitchers, including Zack Wheeler, remain on the injured list.

Opening Day ceremonies began at 3:30 p.m. with a performance of the national anthem by Kane Kalas, son of Phillies Hall of Fame broadcaster Harry Kalas, at his father’s statue. A flyover by the 177th Fighter Wing of the New Jersey Air National Guard followed.

The ceremonial first pitch featured 10-year-old Lucas Bibro, a patient from Nemours Children’s Hospital, with Phillies shortstop Trea Turner catching. Phillies alumni including Larry Bowa, Mike Schmidt and Greg “The Bull” Luzinski also participated in ceremonial tosses to current team stars.

Fans enjoyed new food options, from the spicy Sánchez Sliders benefiting a La Romana clinic to the oversized Schwarbomb Sundae supporting first responders and military families.

First pitch occurred at 4:15 p.m. as Phillies fans packed the ballpark ready for another exciting season.