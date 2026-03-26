Iconic Rocky statue relocated to Philadelphia Museum of Art for new exhibition on its history and meaning.

Exhibit features 150+ artworks, artifacts, and explores how statue became a global monument and pilgrimage site.

After exhibit, statue will return to its spot at the museum steps, while another cast remains outside.

Source: Nicolò Campo / Getty

Rocky Statue Moves Inside Philadelphia Museum of Art for New Exhibit

The iconic Rocky Balboa statue, a beloved symbol of Philadelphia and a must-see for tourists, has been relocated inside the Philadelphia Museum of Art as part of a new exhibition. The move marks the first time the statue will be displayed indoors since its creation.

A New Home for Rocky

The statue, which has stood at the base of the museum’s steps since 2006, was moved on Wednesday to make way for the upcoming exhibit, “Rising Up: Rocky and the Making of Monuments.” The exhibition, set to open on April 25 and run through August 2, will explore the cultural significance of the Rocky statue and its evolution into a global symbol of perseverance and underdog triumph.

The exhibit will feature over 150 works by more than 50 artists, along with artifacts spanning 2,000 years, offering visitors a deeper understanding of how the statue became a public monument and a pilgrimage site for fans worldwide.

The Move

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Crews spent two hours carefully lifting and transporting the 9-foot, 1,100-pound bronze statue into the museum. “This is a favorite son of Philadelphia, so we want to make sure we take very good care of it,” said Jimmy Jordan of Barnhart Crane & Rigging, the team responsible for the relocation.

A Tale of Three Statues

The Rocky statue at the museum is one of three casts created by sculptor A. Thomas Schomberg in 1980 for the movie “Rocky III.” Another cast, on loan from Sylvester Stallone’s private collection, will remain outside at the top of the museum’s steps during the exhibit. A third cast is located at Philadelphia International Airport.

After the exhibit concludes, the museum’s statue will be returned to the top of the steps, while Stallone’s cast will be returned to his collection.

What’s Next for the Base of the Steps?

The now-empty space at the base of the museum steps may soon be occupied by a statue of Smokin’ Joe Frazier, the legendary Philadelphia boxer and the first to defeat Muhammad Ali. Discussions are underway to honor Frazier with a monument at the site.

A Cultural Celebration

The “Rising Up” exhibit promises to be a highlight for fans of the Rocky franchise and those interested in the intersection of art, culture, and public memory. Visitors will have the unique opportunity to see the statue in a new context, surrounded by works that celebrate its enduring legacy.