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Philly Bars Could Stay Open Until 4 A.M. for World Cup and America’s 250th Celebrations

Philadelphia is gearing up for a summer of historic events, and a new bill could allow bars and nightlife venues to extend their hours until 4 a.m. during the 2026 FIFA World Cup and America’s 250th anniversary celebrations. The legislation, known as Senate Bill 1218, has passed key hurdles in the Pennsylvania legislature and now awaits a final vote in the House before heading to Governor Josh Shapiro’s desk.

Key Details of the Bill

Extended Hours : The bill would temporarily allow bars, restaurants, and other nightlife venues in Philadelphia to serve alcohol two hours past the current 2 a.m. curfew.

: The bill would temporarily allow bars, restaurants, and other nightlife venues in Philadelphia to serve alcohol two hours past the current 2 a.m. curfew. Permit Requirements : Businesses wishing to extend their hours must apply for a “Philadelphia 250 Permit” at a cost of $500. Applications must be submitted at least 30 days before the extended hours take effect.

: Businesses wishing to extend their hours must apply for a “Philadelphia 250 Permit” at a cost of $500. Applications must be submitted at least 30 days before the extended hours take effect. Love Uncategorized? Get more! Join the Philly's R&B station Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Timeline: The permits would be valid from June 11 to July 20, 2026, covering the World Cup matches, America’s 250th celebrations, and the MLB All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park on July 14.

Economic and Cultural Impact

Philadelphia is set to host six World Cup matches at Lincoln Financial Field, including a knockout-round game on July 4. The extended hours are expected to boost the city’s hospitality and tourism sectors, providing a unique opportunity for local businesses to capitalize on the influx of visitors.

“Pennsylvania’s hardworking restaurants are eager for new opportunities,” said Joe Massaro, President of the Pennsylvania Restaurant & Lodging Association. “This measure will help Philadelphia compete with other host cities and ensure our local businesses feel the full economic impact of these momentous occasions.”

Community Concerns

While the bill has received widespread support, some lawmakers and residents have raised concerns about the potential impact on neighborhoods. State Rep. Mary Isaacson, who represents parts of Center City, expressed reservations about the extended hours, particularly for bars located in residential areas.

“These permits are being extended for 40 days straight,” Isaacson said. “This could lead to noise and other disruptions for residents.”

Next Steps

The Pennsylvania House is expected to vote on the bill after its session resumes on April 13. If approved, Governor Shapiro has indicated his intention to sign the legislation into law.