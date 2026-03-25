Young and Banks: U.S. Must Lead in Tech Race Against China

Source: Indiana Senators Todd Young and Jim Banks / na

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Indiana’s representation on Capitol Hill took center stage in the nation’s capital this week as Senators Todd Young and Jim Banks issued a stark warning: the United States must win the technological “cold war” against China to ensure national security and economic survival.

Speaking at the Hill & Valley Forum, both lawmakers emphasized that leadership in biotechnology and Artificial Intelligence (AI) is no longer just a matter of scientific achievement, but a moral and military imperative.

Young: Biotech is the “Next Phase” of Global Competition

Senator Todd Young, serving as Chairman of the National Security Commission on Emerging Biotechnology (NSCEB), officially delivered a major report and action plan to Congress. The commission’s top finding warns that the U.S. is “dangerously close” to falling behind China in bio-innovation.

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“The United States is locked in a competition with China that will define the coming century,” Young said during a fireside chat. “Biotechnology can ensure our warfighters continue to be the strongest fighting force on tomorrow’s battlefields, and reshore supply chains while revitalizing our manufacturing sector.”

Young urged Congress to take immediate action to bring the full weight of American innovation to the sector, noting that biotech will be the “next phase” of global influence.

Banks: A “Moral Fight” for AI Supremacy

Joining the conversation on a separate panel, Senator Jim Banks framed the race for AI dominance as a “moral fight” against the Chinese Communist Party. Banks highlighted his GAIN AI Act, which was recently incorporated into the Senate’s version of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

Banks praised the Trump administration’s recent “AI Action Plan,” which calls for stricter export controls on high-end microchips to keep them out of the hands of adversaries.

“We can’t let China win it. That’s the bottom line,” Banks said. “How will they dominate our future and our kids’ futures? We can’t let them do that. When there is a domestic customer base in the United States, they should get priority for American-made chips.”

Banks expressed optimism regarding the new leadership at the Pentagon, stating that the current administration has a unique window to correct “mistakes of the last few decades” regarding defense and technology policy.

Impact on Indiana

For Hoosiers, the push for biotech and AI leadership hits close to home. Indiana has increasingly positioned itself as a “hard tech” hub, particularly with the growth of the LEAP Research and Innovation District and various biotech manufacturing facilities across the state.

Senator Young noted that winning this race would directly lead to job creation and a revitalized manufacturing sector in states like Indiana.

Young and Banks: U.S. Must Lead in Tech Race Against China was originally published on wibc.com