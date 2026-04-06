Enter to win passes to an advanced screening of MICHAEL!

Source: R1 / R1

MICHAEL is the cinematic portrayal of the life and legacy of one of the most influential artists the world has ever known. The film tells the story of Michael Jackson’s life beyond the music, tracing his journey from the discovery of his extraordinary talent as the lead of the Jackson Five, to the visionary artist whose creative ambition fueled a relentless pursuit to become the biggest entertainer in the world. Highlighting both his life off-stage and some of the most iconic performances from his early solo career, the film gives audiences a front-row seat to Michael Jackson as never before. This is where his story begins. Exclusively in theaters April 24th.

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No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the United States within the Philadelphia area