Bill proposes gradual minimum wage increase to $15 by 2026, with future adjustments tied to inflation.

Democratic lawmakers champion the bill as a measure to support workers, while Republicans raise concerns about small business impact.

The legislation aligns with Governor Shapiro's efforts to address economic inequality and improve living standards across the state.

Source: Adventures_On_Wheels / Getty

Pennsylvania House Passes $15 Minimum Wage Bill with Bipartisan Support

The Pennsylvania House of Representatives has passed a bill to raise the state’s minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2026, marking a significant step forward in addressing wage stagnation. The measure, which passed with bipartisan support in a 103-100 vote, now heads to the Republican-controlled Senate, where its future remains uncertain.

Key Provisions of the Bill

The legislation proposes a gradual increase in the minimum wage, currently set at the federal minimum of $7.25 per hour, which has not changed since 2009. The proposed timeline includes:

$11 per hour in 2024

$13 per hour in 2025

$15 per hour in 2026

Additionally, the bill ties future wage increases to inflation starting in 2029 and raises the tipped minimum wage from $2.83 to 60% of the standard minimum wage.

Support and Opposition

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Democratic lawmakers, who hold a narrow majority in the House, have championed the bill as a necessary measure to support working families and retain workers in Pennsylvania. Rep. Justin Fleming, a Democrat from Dauphin County, emphasized the importance of the legislation, stating, “Passing this bill will keep workers who live close to our borders here in the state and patronizing Pennsylvania businesses.”

However, Republican lawmakers have expressed concerns about the potential impact on small businesses. Rep. Katie Klunk, a Republican from York County, warned, “I cannot support a bill that would put a local family restaurant out of business and, along with it, the many employees who make a living at their three locations.”

Broader Context

If enacted, Pennsylvania would join 30 other states and Washington, D.C., in setting a minimum wage above the federal level. Neighboring states, including New York and New Jersey, have already implemented higher minimum wages, putting pressure on Pennsylvania to remain competitive.

Governor Josh Shapiro, who campaigned on raising the minimum wage, has expressed strong support for the bill. The legislation aligns with his broader efforts to address economic inequality and improve living standards across the state.

The bill now moves to the Senate, where Republican leaders have signaled resistance to the $15 target. Senate Majority Leader Joe Pittman has called the figure “not a practical number” but indicated a willingness to consider a minimum wage increase.

As Pennsylvania’s legislature enters budget negotiations, the minimum wage bill could become a key bargaining chip in broader policy discussions. Advocates hope the bipartisan support in the House will help propel the measure through the Senate and onto the governor’s desk.