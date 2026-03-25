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Benjamin Franklin Bridge to Celebrate 100th Anniversary with Grand Event on July 11

The iconic Benjamin Franklin Bridge, a vital link between Philadelphia and Camden, will mark its 100th anniversary with a grand celebration on Saturday, July 11, 2026. The Delaware River Port Authority (DRPA) has announced plans for a family-friendly event that will close the bridge to vehicular traffic, allowing pedestrians to enjoy the historic span in a unique way.

Event Highlights

The celebration will take place on the New Jersey side of the bridge near the toll plaza and will feature:

Live Music and Performances : Local artists and performers will entertain attendees throughout the day.

: Local artists and performers will entertain attendees throughout the day. Food Trucks and Carnival Rides : A variety of food options and fun activities for all ages.

: A variety of food options and fun activities for all ages. Historical Displays: A pop-up museum showcasing the bridge’s rich history, including artifacts and exhibits about its construction and legacy.

The event is free to the public, and a rain date is scheduled for Sunday, July 12. The bridge will remain closed to all traffic during the celebration, with drivers encouraged to use the Walt Whitman Bridge as an alternative route.

A Century of Connection

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Opened on July 1, 1926, the Benjamin Franklin Bridge was originally named the Delaware River Bridge and was the longest suspension bridge in the world at the time. Designed to accommodate cars, trains, trolleys, and pedestrians, the bridge has been a symbol of connection and commerce for the region. It was renamed in 1956 to honor Benjamin Franklin.

Today, the bridge serves more than 37 million vehicles annually and carries 5.6 million PATCO train passengers each year. Its walkways are also popular with pedestrians and cyclists.

Looking Ahead

DRPA CEO John T. Hanson emphasized the bridge’s significance, stating, “The Ben Franklin Bridge is more than just a crossing. It is a symbol of connection between our communities.” The celebration will not only honor the bridge’s past but also look forward to its future as a vital part of the region’s infrastructure.

Detailed event plans, including hours and additional activities, will be announced closer to the date. For updates, visit the DRPA’s official website.