DA Larry Krasner tells ICE Agents “Play nice” Amid Deployment to Philadelphia Airport

Source: Albany Times Union/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

ICE Agents Deployed to Philadelphia International Airport Amid Government Shutdown

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents have been stationed at Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) to support the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) during a partial government shutdown. The deployment comes as TSA faces significant staffing shortages, with nearly 20% of TSA agents at PHL calling out on Monday due to financial strain from working without pay.

District Attorney Issues Warning to ICE Agents

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner held a press conference at the airport, warning ICE agents to uphold the law and the U.S. Constitution. Krasner emphasized that any unlawful actions by ICE agents would result in prosecution.

“ICE, play nice,” Krasner said. “I will put you in handcuffs, and I will put you in a courtroom if you decide to break the law.”

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Krasner also reassured immigrant residents that the Constitution protects them, stating, “It is part of my job to uphold the law and Constitution of the United States and to protect everyone whom it protects.”

Mixed Reactions from Travelers

Travelers at PHL had varied responses to the presence of ICE agents. Some, like Lisa Turner, a Philadelphia resident, expressed hope for a resolution to the shutdown and praised TSA employees for their work. Others, like Martin Jedlicka, a film director, criticized the deployment of ICE agents as “political theater” and questioned their effectiveness in alleviating airport disruptions.

Meanwhile, some travelers, such as Bill Karbon of New Jersey, welcomed the additional support, stating, “Help is needed. Whatever ICE can do to help alleviate the lines, I’m all for it.”

ICE’s Role at the Airport

According to officials, ICE agents are assisting TSA by performing non-technical tasks such as guarding exit lanes and checking passenger IDs. This allows TSA agents to focus on more specialized screening duties. There have been no reports of ICE agents conducting immigration enforcement at the airport.

The deployment of ICE agents is part of a federal effort to address the impacts of the government shutdown on air travel. Nationwide, TSA has reported increased callouts and resignations as employees struggle to cover basic expenses without pay. At PHL, security wait times remained under 10 minutes on Tuesday, despite the challenges.