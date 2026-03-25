Source: Sergio Amiti / Getty

Philadelphia Breaks World Record for Longest Cheesesteak Line on National Cheesesteak Day

Philadelphia has once again proven its love for cheesesteaks by breaking the Guinness World Record for the “longest line of cheesesteaks.” The record-setting event took place on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, at Philadelphia International Airport, coinciding with National Cheesesteak Day.

The Record-Breaking Details

A total of 1,291 cheesesteaks were assembled, stretching over three football fields in length. The impressive feat was made possible by contributions from airport restaurants and local suppliers, who provided:

225 pounds of cheese sauce

990 pounds of shaved ribeye

Over 1,200 rolls

The line spanned nearly the entire concourse between Terminals B and C at the airport.

Community Effort and Celebration

Clarence LeJeune of MarketPlace PHL, the company managing airport concessions, expressed pride in the achievement, stating, “We went for the world record for the longest cheesesteak in history. Today we accomplished that goal here in Philadelphia.”

Guinness World Records adjudicator Michael Empric officially measured the line and confirmed the record. Following the event, the cheesesteaks were distributed to travelers, airport workers, and TSA staff, many of whom have been working without pay during the partial federal government shutdown.

This achievement marks the creation of a new category in the Guinness World Records, further cementing Philadelphia’s reputation as the cheesesteak capital of the world.