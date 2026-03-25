Nia Long Files Restraining Order Against Woman Claiming a Relationship

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Nia Long took firm legal action this week when she filed a restraining order against a woman who insists they share a romantic relationship. The acclaimed actor moved quickly after the woman allegedly contacted her repeatedly, visited locations connected to her, and created growing concern for Long’s safety. Long’s legal team submitted detailed statements to the court and demanded immediate protection while the situation escalates.

According to the filing, Long documented multiple incidents that raised serious alarms. She notes that the woman sent persistent messages, interpreted Long’s public appearances as secret communication, and attempted to approach people close to her. Long states that the behavior crossed into harassment and created an environment that threatened her emotional and physical well-being. Her attorneys argue that the woman’s claims have no basis in reality and that Long needs clear legal boundaries to stop the escalating contact.

Long addressed the issue privately with her team before she proceeded with the restraining order, and she emphasized that she wants to protect her family throughout the process. She acknowledges the stress of the situation but says she will not allow anyone to disrupt her home, career, or peace of mind. Her team continues to track any new developments and prepares to present additional evidence if the court requires it.

Law enforcement officials received the filing and now monitor the situation closely. Long’s attorneys requested that the court enforce strict distance requirements and bar any future communication from the woman. They also encouraged the court to act quickly to prevent further escalation.

Long continues her work on upcoming film and television projects but remains vigilant as the legal process unfolds. She hopes the restraining order will create immediate safety, restore stability around her, and end the unwanted attention that triggered the case.