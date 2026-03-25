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Husband Arrested in 2007 Murder of Woman in South Bend

St. Joseph County prosecutors charged Lucio Lerma Sr. for the stabbing death of Delia Lerma in December 2007.

Published on March 25, 2026
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Lucio Lerma Sr.
Lucio Lerma Sr. (Source: St. Joseph County Jail)

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — A man in South Bend has been arrested for killing his wife 20 years ago.

On Tuesday, St. Joseph County prosecutors announced that a grand jury returned an indictment against Lucio Lerma Sr. South Bend Police arrested him on Monday.

In December of 2007, Delia Lerma, 33, was found dead in a van in the 2100 block of S. Carlisle Street. She had been stabbed multiple times.

Lerma filed a missing person’s report for his wife several days before her body was discovered.

Lerma is now being held in the St. Joseph County Jail without bond. He has a court hearing set for April 6.

Husband Arrested in 2007 Murder of Woman in South Bend was originally published on wibc.com

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