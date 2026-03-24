Cardi B Invest In Zero-Sugar Soda Company Zevia

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Cardi B announced a major business move this week as she invested in zero-sugar beverage company Zevia, secured an equity stake, and accepted a new ambassador role. She revealed the deal during a digital launch event and celebrated the partnership as a step toward expanding her influence in the health-focused beverage market. Zevia executives welcomed her into the company and described the collaboration as a strategic push to reach new consumers who follow Cardi B’s lifestyle, personality, and cultural impact.

Cardi B entered the event with high energy, spoke about her commitment to healthier drink options, and highlighted her own shift toward low-sugar habits. She explained that Zevia’s lineup of sodas, teas, and energy drinks fits her brand because she supports products that offer flavor without unnecessary additives. She also emphasized that the equity deal motivates her to promote the company with authenticity, since she now holds a stake in its long-term success.

Zevia leaders quickly activated the partnership and began planning new marketing campaigns that feature Cardi B’s voice, humor, and creative direction. They believe her influence will bring new attention to the clean-ingredient movement and drive younger consumers toward zero-sugar products. The company also plans to launch limited-edition collaborations that highlight flavors Cardi B enjoys and packaging designs that showcase her style.

Fans reacted immediately after the announcement hit social media. Many supporters praised her for choosing a health-minded investment, while others celebrated her continued push into entrepreneurship. Some followers also shared excitement about potential new flavors and branded merchandise that might emerge from the partnership. Cardi B plans to attend future promotional events, create digital content for Zevia’s platforms, and appear in nationwide campaigns.