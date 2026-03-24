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Mayor Cherelle Parker Proposes $1 Ride-Hailing Tax to Address Philadelphia School District Deficit

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker has announced a proposal to increase the tax on ride-hailing services like Uber and Lyft to $1 per ride. The initiative aims to generate additional revenue to help close the School District of Philadelphia’s $300 million budget deficit.

Details of the Proposal

The proposed $1 fee represents a significant increase from the 20-cent-per-ride tax initially included in Parker’s fiscal year 2027 budget plan. If approved by City Council, the tax would take effect on January 1, 2027, six months earlier than originally planned. The mayor estimates the tax could generate $48 million annually for the school district starting in fiscal year 2028, with $24 million expected in fiscal year 2027.

“This infusion of new revenue will stop the elimination of jobs and the jeopardizing of our children’s progress here in the city of Philadelphia,” Parker said during a press conference.

Impact on the School District

The additional funding is expected to restore approximately 240 school-based positions, including 130 teachers, 55 student climate staff, and 55 other roles. Without this revenue, the district faces potential increases in class sizes and further staffing cuts, which could impact school safety and educational outcomes.

Reactions and Concerns

The proposal has drawn mixed reactions. Mayor Parker emphasized that the tax would apply to ride-hailing companies, not individual drivers, and urged companies to absorb the cost rather than passing it on to riders or drivers. However, representatives from Uber and Lyft have expressed concerns, arguing that the tax would likely increase ride costs for consumers and reduce demand, ultimately affecting drivers’ incomes.

“Philadelphia is already facing mounting cost-of-living and mobility challenges, and this proposal would intensify both,” a Lyft spokesperson said