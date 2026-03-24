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Philadelphia School District Faces $225 Million in Budget Cuts, Impacting Classrooms

Superintendent Tony B. Watlington Sr. has announced a $225 million budget cut for the Philadelphia School District for the 2026-27 school year, aiming to address a $300 million structural deficit. The proposed cuts, which include significant reductions in classroom resources, have sparked concern among educators and advocates.

Key Details of the Budget Cuts

Classroom Impact : 25% of the cuts, or approximately $56 million, will directly affect schools. This includes the elimination of 220 building substitute positions and the reassignment of 340 school-based roles. While no layoffs are planned, affected employees will be moved to other vacant positions within the district.

: 25% of the cuts, or approximately $56 million, will directly affect schools. This includes the elimination of 220 building substitute positions and the reassignment of 340 school-based roles. While no layoffs are planned, affected employees will be moved to other vacant positions within the district. Central Office Reductions : The district plans to freeze and eliminate 130 vacant central office positions and reduce contracts and low-return programs, saving $139 million.

: The district plans to freeze and eliminate 130 vacant central office positions and reduce contracts and low-return programs, saving $139 million. Love Local? Get more! Join the Philly's R&B station Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Timeline: The cuts are part of a broader plan to eliminate the deficit by 2029-30, with additional annual reductions of $20 million.

Challenges for Schools

Principals across the district are grappling with difficult decisions, such as cutting classroom assistants, counselors, and programs for struggling readers. Many fear these reductions will reverse academic progress made in recent years. One principal described the situation as “squeezing and cutting programming that has a direct impact on kids.”

Causes of the Deficit

The district attributes the financial shortfall to decades of underfunding and the expiration of federal COVID-19 relief funds. Superintendent Watlington acknowledged the challenges but emphasized the need for tough decisions to stabilize the district’s finances.

Advocacy and Next Steps

Education advocates have criticized the proposed cuts, particularly the loss of substitute teachers, which they argue will exacerbate staffing shortages. Mayor Cherelle Parker has proposed new funding measures, including a rideshare tax, to mitigate the impact on classrooms. However, these proposals require City Council approval.

The school board must finalize the budget by the end of May, with City Council’s approval required by June. As the district navigates these challenges, the focus remains on balancing fiscal responsibility with the needs of its 198,000 students.